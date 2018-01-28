NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The GRAMMYs are live Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, and as nominees filed in, some fans waited outside hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.
Dylan was standing on the corner that happened to be in front of the GRAMMYs late Sunday afternoon.
“Hoping to see some people walk in; hoping to see Uzi because he’s definitely my favorite,” he told 1010 WINS’ Rebecca Granet.
And then there are the nominees themselves. Granet spoke to Guy Davis, nominated for best traditional blues album.
“It feels great to be nominated for a GRAMMY, and as a New Yorker and to have it in New York, I’m ready,” he said.
It’s been 15 years, but the GRAMMYs are back in New York City, and Davis said he plans to live it up.
The GRAMMY Awards start at 6:30 p.m. ET with Grammy Red Carpet Live, and then the official 60th Annual Grammy Awards show at 7:30 p.m. ET.