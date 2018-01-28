NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday night is the music industry’s biggest night of the year.

While you’re watching performances from the likes of Sting, Kendrick Lamar, and U2, you’re going to need something to snack on.

Managing Director of Trattoria Dell’Arte Chef Brandon Fay stopped by with a few recipes you can make for your GRAMMYs watch party.

Flat Bread Dough

This is a great addition to any Baba Ganoush and Hummus Party!

What You’ll Need:

7 ½ cups bread flour

3 teaspoons salt

3 cups warm water

7 ½ teaspoons active dry yeast

8 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoons coarse sea salt

How to Make It:

In one mixing bowl bloom the yeast in warm water, then whisk in the 6 tablespoons of EVOO In a separate mixing bowl mix the flour and salt Make a well in the flour mixture and pour in the liquid Mix with rubber spatula until a sticky yet smooth dough is formed Cover with plastic wrap and keep in a warm place until dough has doubled in size, about 1 hour. Preheat Oven to 450 with a pizza stone on the bottom rack. Coat a baking sheet pan with a tablespoon of EVOO and set aside. Form the dough into 12 equal size balls and place onto the baking sheet pan and cover with a cloth and let rest for 15 minutes. Stretch each dough into the desired shape that you wish, brush with EVOO and sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Cook individually on the pizza stone; bake each flatbread until risen and golden brown, rotating halfway through the cooking process to insure even cooking. Let cool on a wire rack and top with desired toppings.

TIP: if you have some pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese lying around your pantry you can use this flatbread to make a flatbread pizza! Manga Manga!

Hummus

The good news is hummus is easy to make, hummus has never been more delicious, simple and fun! This is a staple for any home chef’s refrigerator.

Serves 6

What You’ll Need:

1.5 quarts canned chickpeas (washed, rinsed, and dried)

1 tablespoon roasted garlic puree

1.25 cups extra virgin olive oil

2.5 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 cup tahini paste

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup warm water

Salt to taste

How to Make It:

In the bowl of a food processor add the tahini and the lemon juice, puree for one minute, until the tahini is” whipped” or “creamy”, this will help for a smooth and creamy hummus. Add the olive oil, garlic, water, cumin and salt to taste to the whipped tahini and lemon juice. Puree for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl and puree again to all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Add ½ of the chickpeas to the food processor and puree for one minute. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl and add the remaining ½ of the chick peas. Puree again to all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Add salt to taste, and finish with a little extra virgin olive oil.

TIP: Hummus may be still too thick or still have whole chickpeas left, add a tablespoon or two of water and continue to puree until you reach the perfect smooth and creamy consistency.

Baba Ganoush

This simple Baba Ganoush is all you need to make it a tasty party. Never over complicate the Baba.

Serves 4

What You’ll Need:

3 large eggplants

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

3 Tablespoons tahini

4 Cloves of garlic, roasted

Freshly ground black pepper and Salt, to taste

Sunflower sprouts, garnish

1 Cucumber peeled, seeded and diced, garnish

⅓ Cup extra-virgin olive oil, garnish

How to Make It:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Poke eggplant with a fork in several places. Place on a baking sheet and roast until fork tender, about 20-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let them cool. Using a sharp paring knife Slice eggplant lengthways, using a large spoon carefully scoop out flesh and discard the skin. Place a mesh strainer over a mixing bowl, then transfer the flesh to a mixing bowl, discard any skin. They key here is to remove as much moisture from the eggplant as possible. Let the eggplant rest for a few minutes and shake out any excess moisture. Add the eggplant, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, and salt in a food processor and pulse until slightly chunky. Taste, and season with additional black pepper, salt and lemon juice, if necessary Place the dip into a serving bowl, garnish with sunflower sprouts and cucumber and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil.

Mini Crabmeat Mac and Cheese

Spooning mac and cheese into mini colorful ramekins makes it not only easy to eat and fun for your guests —not to mention spikes any buffet with fun colors! My mac and cheese recipe gets spinach and artichokes to make the party pop.

Makes 12 ramekins (2- 4 oz)

What You’ll Need:

For Mac & Cheese:

1 quart heavy cream

¼ cup unsalted butter

½ cup flour

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. nutmeg, freshly grated

3 cups extra sharp cheddar cheese, grated

¾ cup swiss cheese, grated

¼ cup pecorino cheese, grated

¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated

3 cups cooked elbow pasta or your favorite pasta noodle (about 12 ounces)

1 lb Jumbo lump crab meat

1 bunch scallions, sliced

1 can artichokes, drained and chopped

1 lb package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry

Vegetable spray

12 ramekins

How to Make It:

For the béchamel: Bring heavy cream to a boil and remove from heat; set aside. In the interim, melt butter over high heat in a large saucepan; mix in flour until it looks sandy, about 1-2 minutes. Slowly whisk in heavy cream, so no lumps form. Whisk in salt and nutmeg. Bring mixture to a boil, whisking constantly until mixture thickens and becomes glossy. Mix in the 2 cups of sharp cheddar, ¼ swiss, ¼ pecorino, and 1/4 parmesan cheese; remove from heat. Preheat oven to 350 F; using vegetable spray, lightly grease mini ramekins. Toss your favorite pasta noodle, crabmeat, spinach, scallion and artichoke in a large bowl. Add cheese sauce and fold until evenly coated. Spoon mac and cheese into mini ramekins. Top with remaining sharp cheddar and swiss cheeses. Place ramekins in a baking dish, fill baking dish with hot water ¼ of the height of the ramekin. Bake mac and cheese until the cheese is golden brown and bubbly and the mac and cheese is heated through.

Tip: Use a sharp cheddar cheese to make the Mac and Cheese intensely and wonderfully flavorful.

Tip: Serving the Mac and cheese in mini ramekins not only make it easy to cook but fun for your guests.