CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Ali Bauman, Local TV, YouTube

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Who hasn’t seen a YouTube video?

From amateur to advanced, more than one billion hours are watched every day and 300 hours are uploaded every minute.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman had a chance to pull back the curtain and take a look inside where some of the masterpieces are made.

YouTube Space New York is 20,000 square feet of all things production with top of the line equipment.

“We’re getting access to studios and facilities where we can experiment with new formats and concepts,” said Will Johnston who creates content for DanceTrippin’ TV, a series of channels that showcase international dance and DJ scenes.

“It’s like a kid in a candy store,” he said during his first shoot at the space.

The best part? It’s all free. The catch? You’ll need your own crew and you have to have more than 10,000 subscribers on your channel.

“This is really our way of investing in the creator community,” said Adam Relis who is the head of Youtube Space New York.

He said the entire space – from the lobby to the restrooms – is designed to be camera friendly.

“We have our living room set, a loft with a bar,” he said.

“You will never find a diner that you can do origami in in New York City,” said Jenny Chan, of OrigamiTree.com.

Her channel has 75,000 subscribers, but she said it wasn’t easy.

“It was very difficult to get the first 10,000 subscribers – even the first 100 subscribers,” she said.

“A combination of luck and artistic excellence, one would hope, but also just dedication,” said Evan Gregory, of the Gregory Brothers.

He and Andrew Gregory are known for their music and comedy videos. Their channel has nearly a quarter million subscribers.

“When we come to the YouTube Space, we’re kind of exploding what we can do artistically and creatively,” Andrew said.

That’s just what Youtube wants – for creators to take risks and have their passion for what they do show in their work.

“The videos that are created on the platform are by people working really hard with some of the most advanced technology to make some of the best videos that are out there,” said Relis.

There are nine YouTube Spaces around the world – all free for creators with 10,000 subscribers minimum.

For those with dreams of YouTube stardom, our experts shared the following advice: Have an engaging trailer and pitch, make your profile interesting, use searchable terms and titles, make sure your thumbnails are eye-catching, use online communities and your own social media to get the word out, post consistently, use free workshops and analytics, love what you do and never give up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch