JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jersey City police believe a boy was accidentally shot another while he and another boy played with a handgun on Sunday.
Jersey City spokeswoman Kim Wallace-Scalcione said two juveniles were taken into custody after the incident in an apartment on Dales Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Initial reports indicated that the kids were playing with a handgun in the apartment and it accidentally discharged and wounded an 11-year-old boy, Wallace-Scalcione said.
The boy who was wounded was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Wallace-Scalcione said.
Adults were present at the time of the incident, she said.
A gun was recovered and the investigation continued late Sunday.