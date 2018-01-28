CBS 2A couch rests among pollution along the edge of Guanabara Bay, the venue for the Olympic sailing, on Aug. 2, 2016 in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye […]
WCBS 880A couch rests among pollution along the edge of Guanabara Bay, the venue for the Olympic sailing, on Aug. 2, 2016 in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since […]
1010 WINSA couch rests among pollution along the edge of Guanabara Bay, the venue for the Olympic sailing, on Aug. 2, 2016 in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has […]
WFANA couch rests among pollution along the edge of Guanabara Bay, the venue for the Olympic sailing, on Aug. 2, 2016 in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut […]
WLNYA couch rests among pollution along the edge of Guanabara Bay, the venue for the Olympic sailing, on Aug. 2, 2016 in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one […]
GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch The Show | List Of Nominees | Photos: Red Carpet | Top Performances
Filed Under:Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jersey City police believe a boy was accidentally shot another while he and another boy played with a handgun on Sunday.

Jersey City spokeswoman Kim Wallace-Scalcione said two juveniles were taken into custody after the incident in an apartment on Dales Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Initial reports indicated that the kids were playing with a handgun in the apartment and it accidentally discharged and wounded an 11-year-old boy, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The boy who was wounded was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Adults were present at the time of the incident, she said.

A gun was recovered and the investigation continued late Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch