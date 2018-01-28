CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch Music's Biggest Night | List Of Nominees | Red Carpet Photos | Street Closures
Filed Under:Jersey City, Jersey City Crash, Khadija Hamilton, Khalla Nguyen

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was charged Sunday in connection with a crash that left another woman dead in Jersey City this weekend.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office said Khadija Hamilton, 27, surrendered without incident shortly after noon Sunday.

Khadija Hamilton

Khadija Hamilton is charged in a crash that left a woman dead in Jersey City on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

The crash occurred early Saturday morning at Newark Avenue near Seventh Street in Jersey City, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said a 2000 Honda Accord was headed east on Newark Avenue near Seventh Street when it slammed into a metal guardrail around 3 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found 24-year-old Khalla Nguyen in the rear passenger seat of the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver was nowhere to be found.

Hamilton was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, death by auto, and driving unlicensed and causing death, prosecutors said.

The Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit continued to investigate the incident late Sunday. Anyone with information was at asked to contact law enforcement at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch