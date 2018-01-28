JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was charged Sunday in connection with a crash that left another woman dead in Jersey City this weekend.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office said Khadija Hamilton, 27, surrendered without incident shortly after noon Sunday.
The crash occurred early Saturday morning at Newark Avenue near Seventh Street in Jersey City, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said a 2000 Honda Accord was headed east on Newark Avenue near Seventh Street when it slammed into a metal guardrail around 3 a.m.
When emergency crews arrived, they found 24-year-old Khalla Nguyen in the rear passenger seat of the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Meanwhile, the driver was nowhere to be found.
Hamilton was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, death by auto, and driving unlicensed and causing death, prosecutors said.
The Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit continued to investigate the incident late Sunday. Anyone with information was at asked to contact law enforcement at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.