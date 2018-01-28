BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old girl from Martinsville, New Jersey was found dead this weekend hours after she went missing in Bridgewater.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, it was a full search effort by the authorities to find Frances Wang. She was last seen near Chimney Rock Park – an area in Bridgewater that extends out into twisting, winding paths that cut through dense forest.
“The trails are narrow. I know that I saw them with ATVs out there, but in some areas, you have to be on foot, said Lynn Macchiaverna, who lives near the park.
After searching for much of the day, Bridgewater police late Saturday night put out a message saying that Wang was found dead and that the matter is under investigation.
They have not provided information on how she died and where she was found.
Police did say nothing in their investigation had yielded anything suspicious about Wang’s death.