NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed a man in Northport, Long Island.
Suffolk County police said the two men, who knew each other, had been fighting outside 820 Fort Salonga Rd. around 3:15 p.m. when one stabbed the other in the abdomen.
The man who was stabbed was taken to Northwell Health Southside Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
The suspect, a 38-year-old man from East Northport, was charged with first-degree assault, police said.
Police did not identify the suspect late Sunday.