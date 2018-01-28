NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The live mobile game HQ Trivia that’s sweeping the nation is expected to gain even more popularity.
This past week, creators announced they’re eliminating the $20 minimum to cash out winnings.
The game launched just five months ago and now, each game regularly attracts over one million players. You can play every weekday at 3 and 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Creators say the tune in or miss out factor is a big part of HQ’s success, but it can be distracting for some who’ve chosen to play at work or even in class.
“My teacher found out about it and now she makes a rule,” sixth grader Ethan Muchnik said. “No going out of class at 3 o’clock.”
Co-founder Rus Yusupov says the game is about more than burying your head in your cell phone.
“Folks get on their phones to play, but they start interacting with each other,” he said. “That’s everything we could have hoped for.”
Questions have to be answered in ten seconds or less. Winners who get through all 12 levels split a cash price, sometimes worth a few bucks.
Other times, winners have pocketed thousands. Good luck!