NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the federal government to help his home state tackle the flu fight.
The New York Democrat announced his request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.
He says a surveillance team could help local health care workers and state health officials by studying the spread of the illness, identifying the particular strains involved, and assessing the impact on the state’s overall population.
The senior senator says a CDC team could help the state “break its fever” by assisting the public health efforts already underway in the state.
According to Schumer’s office more than 5,200 New Yorkers have been hospitalized with the flu this season and the number of new cases went up by 54 percent last week.
