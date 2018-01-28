CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)City Council Speaker Corey Johnson promised to be ready for hard battles and tough decisions as he was sworn in Sunday.

As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, Johnson received high-fives and hugs from his mentor, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York), who presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

Johnson told a packed audience at the Fashion Institute of Technology about his accomplishments as a Chelsea councilman.

“But despite these wins, we face some big challenges as a city,” Johnson said.

He spoke of an overflowing homeless shelter system, the rise of chain stores and empty storefronts, and the mass transit mess.

“We believe that our city, state and federal governments have a responsibility to work together to fix the subways,” Johnson said.

He shared the triumph of turning his life around, after contemplating suicide in his youth, until finding the courage to come out as a gay teen in a small Massachusetts town.

“I will remember where I came from,” Johnson said. “I will remember the struggles that I faced.”

In an earlier interview with CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer, Johnson vowed to be independent and mount his own investigations of city agencies.

And if Johnson does not agree with mayoral policies, he said he will challenge them.

Johnson is 35 years old and has many years ahead of him to seek other elected office at the end of his four-year term.

