TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A husband and wife in their 80s were unaccounted for Sunday afternoon after a morning fire ripped through their home in New Jersey.
Andrea Schuman lives across the road from the charred out remains of what was the long-time home of the couple on Sherwood Avenue.
“Everybody’s really shaken up about it,” she told WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz.
All that’s left is the brick chimney and a bit of the home’s frame, Smeltz reported. Bud Glick lives a few doors down from where the fire started around 6 a.m., and was woken up by the sound of fire trucks racing down the street. He says he first went back to sleep.
“My son woke up and looked out the window and said there’s a house on fire on the block,” Glick said. “Came out, and the house was in flames.”
Witnesses say the fire grew so intense so quickly, it was impossible for firefighters to get into the home to make any rescues. Officials say the damage was so severe it could be hours before the house is safe enough to inspect.