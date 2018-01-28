NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway Sunday after authorities say three people were shot, one fatally, on a Van Wyck Expressway service road in Queens.
Police say someone opened fire on three men inside a car near the intersection of 135th Street and 135th Avenue in South Ozone Park shortly after 5 a.m.
After taking fire, authorities say the occupants drove to the NYPD’s 69th Precinct in Canarsie. The men were then rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Authorities say the other two men were also shot but were expected to recover.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the men were shot in a drive-by or if the shooter walked up to them before opening fire.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.