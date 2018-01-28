NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vigil was held Sunday for a teenager in Brooklyn who was struck and killed while riding his bike.
Police say an oil truck slammed into 13-year-old Kevin Flores near the corner of Lewis and Jefferson Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant Friday night.
“It’s crazy, can’t think about what happened,” local resident Clayton Harris said Friday night. “Just speechless.”
Investigators say both the driver and Flores were traveling down Lewis Avenue before colliding as the truck turned right onto Jefferson.
“Terrible accident,” neighbor PJ Stokes said. “New York City streets are busy. Sometimes people aren’t careful crossing the street, sometimes people aren’t careful driving. Accidents happen, it’s unfortunate.”
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said the vigil will be held at the scene of the deadly accident.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and is facing multiple charges, including driving with a suspended license. Further charges are pending as the investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Squad continues.