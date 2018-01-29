CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Clouds will dominate much of the day compliments of an offshore system. And it will be noticeably colder, too, with wind chills stuck in the 30s all day.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight8 1/29 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’re looking at a rain/snow chance tonight around town with rain/snow more likely across southeastern suburbs. The most organized precip will be across Long Island where we’re expecting generally less than an inch of snow.

A clipper will swing through tomorrow and deliver some light snow and snow showers across the western half of the area. Accumulations for this event will be generally less than an inch, as well.

nu tu future snowfall rpm 1/29 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll then catch a break midweek, but expect cold conditions to prevail. Highs that day will only be in the low to mid 30s or so.

 

