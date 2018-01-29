Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Clouds will dominate much of the day compliments of an offshore system. And it will be noticeably colder, too, with wind chills stuck in the 30s all day.
We’re looking at a rain/snow chance tonight around town with rain/snow more likely across southeastern suburbs. The most organized precip will be across Long Island where we’re expecting generally less than an inch of snow.
A clipper will swing through tomorrow and deliver some light snow and snow showers across the western half of the area. Accumulations for this event will be generally less than an inch, as well.
We’ll then catch a break midweek, but expect cold conditions to prevail. Highs that day will only be in the low to mid 30s or so.