Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday mornin’ folks! We’re off to a much colder start than we were Sunday, but there will be brighter skies and drier conditions this time around. It won’t warm up much through the day…it’ll be breezy and chilly with temps only topping off in the upper 30s & low 40s. There could also be a few sprinkles/flurries later today, with the best bet being across eastern Long Island.

Tomorrow will be even colder with temps peaking only in the low 30s with a better chance for some widespread snow showers…As of now it looks like a general coating to 2″ is possible, with the highest amounts across Suffolk County.

Wednesday will be cold, bright, and breezy with temps once again in the upper 20s & low 30s. Have a great day!

