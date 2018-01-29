CBS 2A local family was fined $300 by Customs officials at Newark Liberty Airport for not declaring an apple, tomato and three cucumbers it packed in a child's backpack prior to a flight from Israel. (Photo: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS […]

