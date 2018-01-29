CBS 2A local family was fined $300 by Customs officials at Newark Liberty Airport for not declaring an apple, tomato and three cucumbers it packed in a child's backpack prior to a flight from Israel. (Photo: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS […]
WCBS 880A local family was fined $300 by Customs officials at Newark Liberty Airport for not declaring an apple, tomato and three cucumbers it packed in a child's backpack prior to a flight from Israel. (Photo: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market […]
1010 WINSA local family was fined $300 by Customs officials at Newark Liberty Airport for not declaring an apple, tomato and three cucumbers it packed in a child's backpack prior to a flight from Israel. (Photo: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 […]
WFANA local family was fined $300 by Customs officials at Newark Liberty Airport for not declaring an apple, tomato and three cucumbers it packed in a child's backpack prior to a flight from Israel. (Photo: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the […]
WLNYA local family was fined $300 by Customs officials at Newark Liberty Airport for not declaring an apple, tomato and three cucumbers it packed in a child's backpack prior to a flight from Israel. (Photo: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of […]
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

After having a little trouble getting into the Mall of America in Minneapolis on Monday morning, Boomer & Gio got down to business, as in the ramp-up to Super Bowl LII.

They didn’t waste any time breaking down Sunday’s championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Boomer seemed to think the underdog role will serve the Eagles well, but Gregg wasn’t as convinced. They guys also speculated about the futures of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Have a listen above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch