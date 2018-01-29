Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
After having a little trouble getting into the Mall of America in Minneapolis on Monday morning, Boomer & Gio got down to business, as in the ramp-up to Super Bowl LII.
They didn’t waste any time breaking down Sunday’s championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.
Boomer seemed to think the underdog role will serve the Eagles well, but Gregg wasn’t as convinced. They guys also speculated about the futures of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
