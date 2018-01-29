Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” features an exchange between producer extraordinaire Al Dukes and his Uber driver.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the Boomer & Gio Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
It’s Super Bowl week, and Boomer and Gregg have their place on Radio Row at the Mall of America as the countdown to Sunday’s championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots continues.
The guys started things off by breaking down the big game matchups and speculating a bit on what the futures of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick might hold.
The Blonde Bomber and his radio partner also discussed the Jets’ options in the draft and reacted to the Pat Shurmur’s introduction as the 18th head coach in Giants history.
The guys also got into the NBA and, as usual, had a lot of fun along the way.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!