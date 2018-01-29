CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were high honors at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards Sunday for a Bronx music teacher recognized for playing an instrumental role in her students’ lives.

P.S. 48’s Melissa Salguero received the 2018 GRAMMY Music Educator Award.

It was a submission video that Salguero put together with her students that helped catapult her to GRAMMY gold, an honor acknowledging her commitment and dedication.

When she started at the Hunts Point school seven years ago, there was no music program.  Now, it’s one of the most popular.

Her day with her students often begins before sunrise.

“They come in before school because we have so much need for them to be in the classroom,” she said. “So band is a before school activity.”

Salguero was featured with some of her fifth graders on “CBS This Morning” after the honor was announced. When she first got to P.S. 48, there was no music program and 22 percent of the students here are homeless.

Now, Salguero teaches them with not only instruments, but also uses creative methods to instruct them.

“Teaching this age, especially, it has to be something dramatic,” she said. “It has to be something that is going to grab their attention.”

Lessons not only in music, but in life as well.

“I never had a teacher like this,” said student Iseel Sierra. “She’s different in so many ways. It’s like amazing.”

“Not every day you get to meet a person that is so important in your life and that will teach you all the important things about life and stuff,” said student Luis Galvez.

Salguero received $10,000 for her school and another $10,000 check for herself, which she says she will use to pay off some of her student loans.

