MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is a proposal in Maplewood to ban texting while walking in the roadway.
You’ve probably seen someone looking at their phone or another device step into the street followed by a close call with a car. Committeewoman Nancy Adams thinks the behavior should be illegal, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.
“We want the police department to be able to stop a pedestrian, make them aware,” she said.
Initially, there would be warnings, but eventually violators could be fined. Adams says this is all about safety.
“It’s really about the fact that you’re not paying attention because you’re looking down at something else,” Adams said.
The committee is first getting input from public safety officials.