CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New Rochelle, Reena Roy

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — School administrators and business owners are meeting to discuss community safety in the wake of three stabbing incidents involving high school students this month.

The most recent incident happened Jan. 18 when police say a 15-year-old New Rochelle High School student stabbed a 16-year-old in a second floor classroom twice in the side. Sources tell CBS2 the alleged attacker was himself attacked the day before at nearby Gemelli Pizzeria, where Monday’s meeting was held.

In recent weeks, many in the neighborhood said they have felt unsafe with large crowds of high schoolers usually taking over North Avenue restaurants during lunchtime.

“I just feel very unsafe walking around here. They’re all hectic, they’re not really controlled,” said Iona College student Lauren Hartman, who was eating at the pizzeria at the time of the stabbing. “It’s scary that can just happen anywhere in a public place at a restaurant.”

Just a week before that incident, 16-year-old Valeree Megan Schwab, a junior at New Rochelle High School, was killed in a dispute with other students at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts.

“I couldn’t believe that high school students are doing stuff like that like right on the main street,” said Iona College student Josh Sosa.

City officials and business owners are joining forces hoping to stop the violence.

“Their experience on North Avenue is something that’s important that we understand we also wanna review the safety protocols that the city and school district have together implemented in recent days to make sure we’re acting in a way that’s beneficial to the area,” New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said.

“It’s very important they listen to people on the streets and at the end of the day we’ll correct it,” business owner Anthony Marciano said.

Meanwhile, school officials have stepped up security on campus with uniformed officers on the property.

“Lots of security, it’s very tight. It’s kind of a lot tension between students in the hallways, everyone’s on edge and under a lot of pressure right now cause everyone’s like scared and traumatized I would say,” senior Glaci Sutherland said.

Students are also no longer allowed to leave school for lunch, and some diners said they see a difference.

“I feel more safe now and I mean it’s been a little quieter since that incident,” Sosa said.

But parents are still worried.

“I don’t feel that he’s safe in here cause three things happened already and you never know what’s going to happen next,” parent Giovana Sanchez said.

School officials are also holding several assemblies for the students Monday to discuss code of conduct and security measures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch