NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens father was out of the hospital and speaking out Monday after being stabbed for his bag.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported exclusively, Francisco Vasquez said he was attacked in the middle of the night while walking home from work – about a block from his home.

For more than a week, Vasquez and his family have been desperate for a suspect to be arrested. A suspect indeed was charged Monday night.

“He do this to my family, not only me,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez has been surrounded by love every second since leaving the hospital, after an incident that left him with several stab wounds and a shattered sense of safety.

“Now I don’t trust nobody,” he said. “It’s really scary, this happened to me.”

The 26-year-old Jamaica, Queens DJ was walking home from a late shift when a stranger – identified by police as 19-year-old Jeff Platel – allegedly snuck up from behind him and tackled him, stabbed him three times in the torso, and robbed him.

“With my laptop, headphones, all my stuff in there — all my money,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez was left bleeding on the sidewalk about a block from his home where his family was waiting for him, as the suspect allegedly took off with his backpack.

“I see him in the stairs bleeding and my dad gave me the phone to call 911,” said the victim’s niece, Myrka Bulux, 16.

Not a single relative has been able to rest well since the attack happened on Jan. 21.

While the suspect was just caught, the husband and father who was attacked is out of work for a few months — worried about providing for his family. And though it is hard to get up out of this chair, he has never been more grateful to be sitting at home with what matters most.

“I’m here,” Vasquez said. “I got my second life.”

Suspect Platel, of Queens, was charged with attempted murder and robbery in the attack.