CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Francisco Vasquez, Jamaica, Jamaica stabbing, Jeff Platel, Jessica Layton, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens father was out of the hospital and speaking out Monday after being stabbed for his bag.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported exclusively, Francisco Vasquez said he was attacked in the middle of the night while walking home from work – about a block from his home.

For more than a week, Vasquez and his family have been desperate for a suspect to be arrested. A suspect indeed was charged Monday night.

“He do this to my family, not only me,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez has been surrounded by love every second since leaving the hospital, after an incident that left him with several stab wounds and a shattered sense of safety.

“Now I don’t trust nobody,” he said. “It’s really scary, this happened to me.”

The 26-year-old Jamaica, Queens DJ was walking home from a late shift when a stranger – identified by police as 19-year-old Jeff Platel – allegedly snuck up from behind him and tackled him, stabbed him three times in the torso, and robbed him.

“With my laptop, headphones, all my stuff in there — all my money,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez was left bleeding on the sidewalk about a block from his home where his family was waiting for him, as the suspect allegedly took off with his backpack.

“I see him in the stairs bleeding and my dad gave me the phone to call 911,” said the victim’s niece, Myrka Bulux, 16.

Not a single relative has been able to rest well since the attack happened on Jan. 21.

While the suspect was just caught, the husband and father who was attacked is out of work for a few months — worried about providing for his family. And though it is hard to get up out of this chair, he has never been more grateful to be sitting at home with what matters most.

“I’m here,” Vasquez said. “I got my second life.”

Suspect Platel, of Queens, was charged with attempted murder and robbery in the attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch