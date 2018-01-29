NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a knife brandishing mugger who’s robbed two women in Queens.
The first incident took place in Ridgewood, on the morning of January 22. Just before 8 a.m. a 27-year-old woman was robbed inside of a store on Myrtle Ave.
The suspect approached her with a knife, demanded cash, and took off with $120.
The second mugging took place in Ozone Park on Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old woman was walking home near Glenmore Ave and 76th Street when the suspect pulled a knife on her.
He took off with $100 in cash and $6,300 worth of jewelry.
The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s. He is 5’7″ and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, backpack, blue jeans, and red sneakers.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES0 and entering TIP577.