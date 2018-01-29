CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Evelyn Rodriguez, Kayla Cuevas, Marla Diamond, MS-13, Nisa Mickens, State of the Union

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNEwYork) — A Long Island mother whose daughter was beaten to death by alleged members of the MS-13 street gang has been invited by the White House to attend the State of the Union address.

Evelyn Rodriguez has been a persistent advocate for ending gang violence since her 16-year-old daughter was murdered not far from their Brentwood home in September 2016.

Four alleged members of the MS-13 gang have been charged with killing Kayla Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend Nisa Mickens.

Rodriguez will also meet with the president before Tuesday’s speech.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Congressman Albio Sires who emigrated as a child from Cuba says he is disgusted by the president’s comments about immigrants and will boycott the speech.

New York Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez has invited the wife of detained immigrants rights Ravi Ragbir to be her guest.

Also, liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a critic of the president, will not attend as she embarks on a speaking tour.

There will be an alternative People’s State of the Union gathering at Town Hall near Times Square Tuesday night. It will feature speeches and performances by several activists and celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, Alyssa Milano and actor Mark Ruffalo.

