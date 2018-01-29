NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tom Brady abruptly ended an interview with a Boston radio station Monday morning after a host insulted his 5-year-old daughter.
Discussing the Web docuseries “Tom vs. Time” last week, WEEI’s Alex Reimer called Brady’s daughter “an annoying little pissant.”
Word of the comment made its way back to the Patriots quarterback, who voiced his displeasure during his weekly appearance on “The Kirk & Callahan Show” on Monday.
“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” said Brady, who will attempt to win his sixth Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.
“I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time,” Brady added.
Co-host Kirk Minihane apologized to Brady. WEEI announced it has indefinitely suspended Reimer.