NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen victims of the Lower Manhattan terror attack now plan to sue the city and New York State.
Lawyers for the victims cite the city’s failure to secure the area even after being warned of the possibility of an attack using a vehicle.
Eight people died when a rental truck barreled through the West Side bike path for more than a mile on Halloween of last year.
Police say the accused driver, Sayfullo Saipov, is believed to have acted in the name of ISIS. He was shot by a police officer after his truck hit a school bus.
Saipov was indicted in November on murder, attempted murder and supporting a terror group charges.