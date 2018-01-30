By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning New York City!
Light snow and mixed precipitation has been falling on Long Island since the overnight period. There is still some snow east of New York City this morning. It will continue to push out of the area by mid-morning and skies will briefly clear.
Then, a secondary low swings through our western suburbs towards New York City by the afternoon. In total, no more than an inch or two is expected out of both systems.
Temperatures will hover above the freezing mark today so roads will be mostly wet, not white. However, overnight temperatures plunge into the teens and twenties so black ice will become a travel issue for tomorrow morning.
Wednesday’s temps don’t get out of the 30s.
Have a safe day, and enjoy!
G