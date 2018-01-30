Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Friend of the show DeAngelo Williams joined Boomer and Gio for a few minutes at Radio Row in Minnesota on Tuesday. Unfortunately, DeAngelo was just a tad late, but never fear — Al got him to set with plenty of time left.
Boomer got after it immediately with DeAngelo, reminding him of a bet the two made, but it seems it has slipped DeAngelo’s mind. Later on, Boomer and Gio got DeAngelo’s opinions on new Giants GM, Dave Gettleman, who DeAngelo played under in Carolina, and he was not light with his words — at all. He also gives his opinions about another one of his former teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and what their offseason might look like.
