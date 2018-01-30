Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Former NFL player and Boomer Esiason teammate Solomon Wilcots, along with Dr. Ajay Verma of United Neurosciene, joined the fellas in Minnesota to help promote awareness about concussions. However, they kept the interview on the lighter side for the most part. The guys got Solomon’s takes on what the Eagles need to do if they want to beat the Patriots as well as what it’s like for former players around this time of year when the itch to play returns. Dr. Verma spoke with Boomer and Gio about concussions and touched upon some of the strides the neuroscience community is making in dealing with them.