NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly obtained video shows part of an alleged confrontation between a tenant and his landlord before a deadly police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

The argument started inside of the communal kitchen of an apartment building on Prospect Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 52-year-old man got into an argument with his landlord. The landlord, who did not want to be identified, described what happened.

“We’re struggling for the knife, he won’t let go,” said the landlord, who did not want to be identified.

His tenant was allegedly armed with what the landlord said was a boxcutter. The tenant is then seen lunging at the landlord as the landlord’s employee comes into the room, trying to help, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The landlord says he was eventually able to wrestle the knife out of the man’s hand, but then he says the tenant went back to his apartment and came back with bigger a weapon, what police described as a military-grade knife.

The argument then spilled out into the street and police officers arrived to find the men arguing at the intersection of Prospect and 181st Street.

“The officers confronted this subject and repeatedly directed him to drop the knife,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison. “The subject then turned toward the officers with the knife in hand and then two officers discharged a firearm, striking the subject.”

UPDATE: This is the knife that was recovered at the scene from the suspect. An update will be provided to the public/press later. pic.twitter.com/MQ4fbybo9H — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 30, 2018

Meanwhile, another group of officers was on their way to the scene as backup in a patrol car when it smashed into a utility pole at 180th and Belmont as they raced to help.

“I turned to my left, heard screeching and then bang, boom — they hit the light pole,” a witness said.

The 52-year-old man was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

Some residents are questioning the use of the deadly force.

“He shouldn’t have had a knife, maybe he should have dropped it. But they didn’t have to kill him,” said resident Antoine Fletcher.

But the landlord says the shooting was justified.

“The cops told him six to seven times and he said, ‘kill me, kill me,'” he said.

Police said the knife was recovered at the scene and said the incident was captured on police body cameras.