CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Watch: Forecast & Alerts | School Delays & Closings | Traffic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly obtained video shows part of an alleged confrontation between a tenant and his landlord before a deadly police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

The argument started inside of the communal kitchen of an apartment building on Prospect Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 52-year-old man got into an argument with his landlord. The landlord, who did not want to be identified, described what happened.

“We’re struggling for the knife, he won’t let go,” said the landlord, who did not want to be identified.

His tenant was allegedly armed with what the landlord said was a boxcutter. The tenant is then seen lunging at the landlord as the landlord’s employee comes into the room, trying to help, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The landlord says he was eventually able to wrestle the knife out of the man’s hand, but then he says the tenant went back to his apartment and came back with bigger a weapon, what police described as a military-grade knife.

The argument then spilled out into the street and police officers arrived to find the men arguing at the intersection of Prospect and 181st Street.

“The officers confronted this subject and repeatedly directed him to drop the knife,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison. “The subject then turned toward the officers with the knife in hand and then two officers discharged a firearm, striking the subject.”

Meanwhile, another group of officers was on their way to the scene as backup in a patrol car when it smashed into a utility pole at 180th and Belmont as they raced to help.

“I turned to my left, heard screeching and then bang, boom — they hit the light pole,” a witness said.

The 52-year-old man was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

Some residents are questioning the use of the deadly force.

“He shouldn’t have had a knife, maybe he should have dropped it. But they didn’t have to kill him,” said resident Antoine Fletcher.

But the landlord says the shooting was justified.

“The cops told him six to seven times and he said, ‘kill me, kill me,'” he said.

Police said the knife was recovered at the scene and said the incident was captured on police body cameras.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch