GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 72-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Garden City Park, Long Island late Tuesday.
Nassau County police said at 5:41 p.m., the woman was trying to cross Nassau Boulevard south of 7th Street when she was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.
The woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The victim’s identity was being withheld Tuesday night pending family notification.
The investigation continued late Tuesday. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS.