CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Free Air, Gas Stations, Sophia Hall

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A temporary injunction has been ordered stopping the Town of Hempstead from imposing fines for gas station owners who do not offer free air to motorists.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, there has been a battle for years between gas station owners and the Town of Hempstead.

In 2016, a law that was enacted made it illegal for gas station owners not to offer free air for motorists to use for the tires on their cars.

Gas station owners said they need to make money, and also said it costs money to run the air machines – which they have to buy or lease and maintain.

In the past, town authorities said the law helps keep drivers safe.

Kevin Beyer of the Long Island Gasoline Retailers Association said his organization tried to work with the town on a different solution.

“We told the town, the company that installs this equipment said, ‘We would put free air at certain sites around the town – at their parks, they would have a spot that they can go get the free air if they need it,’” Beyer said.

Beyer also said nearly every owner would help someone if they did not have money for the air machine.

“They would automatically get air,” he said. “If they were stuck in an emergency situation, we would provide the air for them.”

A judge issued a temporary injunction banning the town from enforcing the law until both sides are back in court next week. Penalties for violating the law include fines of $10,000.

A representative said the Town of Hempstead does not comment on pending litigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch