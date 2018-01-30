NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Newly sworn in New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson campaigned for congestion pricing Tuesday morning.
During the Assocation for a Better New York power breakfast at the New York Marriott Marquis, Johnson declared the subway system has now reached its breaking point.
“Our failure to address this crisis could literately be our undoing,” he said.
The council speaker beat the drum hard for congestion pricing and received applause from the well-heeled crowd, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.
“We need new, smart, sustainable revenue streams, and one piece of that puzzle is congestion pricing,” he said. “We need congestion pricing this year, this legislative session.”
Johnson told his influential audience, “I’m here to get things done, but I can’t do it alone.”
“I need your help to convince the State Legislature that congestion pricing is the right thing to do,” he added.