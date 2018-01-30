HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More problems were plaguing the Long Island Rail Road Tuesday – this time involving slippery conditions in the snow.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, LIRR Commuter Council Chairman Mark Epstein said it seems like common sense to put salt down and shovel after a snowfall.
But Epstein said he received numerous complaints from commuters who were slipping and sliding at LIRR stations Tuesday morning.
“Like Hicksville, Port Washington, Ronkonkoma – the conditions at the platforms were very dangerous, because some were not plowed at all; some plowed a little bit with no salt. People were sliding. The electronic billboards were out due to technical difficulties, so people didn’t have directions to where to go, and they had problems going up the steps and on the platforms,” Epstein said.
An LIRR representative said: “When customers are not satisfied, we are not satisfied. We are reviewing the issues and looking at measures we can take to improve performance.”