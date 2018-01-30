NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they say was caught on camera punching a woman after she accidentally bumped into him in the subway.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday inside the A train station on 42nd Street.
Police said the man punched a 48-year-old woman in the face when she bumped into him near the turnstiles. The woman suffered a cut to her face and was treated at a nearby hospital.
Investigators describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 35 and 45. He was wearing a green and orange hooded sweater, a blue knit cap, a black jacket, light blue jeans and black sneakers.
Sunday at 7:30 PM? The station had to be full of people and NOBODY held this POS for the cops? What is wrong with us as a society?