WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to talk trade, the economy, infrastructure and immigration during his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The president is offering a pathway to citizenship for nearly two million Dreamers, people who brought to the United States illegally as children.

In exchange, he wants $25 billion for a border wall and security, changes to the visa lottery program and an end to family based migration which the White House calls chain migration.

“It’s a big speech and an important speech. We cover immigration, and for many years – for many, many years — they’ve been talking immigration. They never got anything done,” Trump said. “We’re going to get something done.”

The economy is also likely to be a big part of the president’s speech. Among the talking points expected is a promise of improved trade deals and a $1.7 trillion plan to revitalize infrastructure.

“The theme of the address is building a safe, strong, and proud America, which is exactly what the president has worked to do in his first year in office,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

But some Democrats will be boycotting the speech, CBS News reported.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is also skipping the address while she travels to Rhode Island to speak to a group of law students.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a 37-year-old Massachusetts congressman and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, will deliver the Democratic response.

