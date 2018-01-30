NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Dreamers went to Brooklyn federal court Tuesday to ask a judge to stop President Donald Trump from ending DACA.
“We are weeks away from drastic consequences,” Schneiderman said.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, Schneiderman was surrounded by Dreamers as he spoke. Dreamers — people who brought to the United States illegally as children – will be the most impacted if no legislation is passed in Washington before the DACA deadline on March 5.
Schneiderman, representing New York and more than a dozen other states, argued in front of a U.S. District judge that part of what motivated President Trump to end DACA is an animus the president has against Latinos and Hispanics.
Schneiderman said the animus was shown through past statements the president made during the 2016 campaign and on Twitter — past statements and tweets that were even brought up by the judge himself in court.
“To have a president express anti-Latino animus, 93 percent of the DACA recipients are Latinos,” Schneiderman said. “This is not something that doesn’t connect up to the facts.”
Trump is offering a pathway to citizenship for nearly two million Dreamers. He is set to deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.