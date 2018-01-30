CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We already know about Spygate and Deflategate, but in Steve Spagnuolo’s mind, there’s another Patriots scandal.

In an interview Monday with the Philadelphia radio station 97.5 The Fanatic, Spagnuolo said he believes the Patriots knew the Eagles’ defensive signs in Super Bowl XXXIX, when Spagnuolo was Philly’s linebackers coach.

“The biggest thing we learned was make sure you have two signal callers, not one signal caller,” said Spagnuolo, the former Giants defensive coordinator.

Spagnuolo said Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Johnson told him during the Super Bowl he thought the Patriots knew their signals, especially on blitzes. Spagnuolo was skeptical until he watched the game film.

Patriots Eagles Super Bowl XXXIX

Patriots QB Tom Brady looks to pass during Super Bowl XXXIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 6, 2005, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

“In hindsight, he was right,” Spagnuolo said. “When you go back and look at that tape, it was evident to us.

“I’m not crying over spilled milk here,  but we believed that Tom (Brady) knew when we were pressuring because he certainly got the ball out pretty quick,” Spagnuolo continued. “But, you know, you got to play the game, and they won that particular day.”

In 2007, the Patriots were disciplined by the NFL for filming the Jets’ defensive coaches, a scandal known as Spygate. New England was stripped of its first-round draft pick in 2008 and fined $250,000 while coach Bill Belichick was hit with a separate $500,000 fine.

Spagnuolo said that when he, as the Giants’ defensive coordinator, faced the Patriots again in a Super Bowl following the 2007 season, he was determined to do everything in his power to protect his signals. The Giants shocked the previously undefeated Pats, 17-14.

The Patriots and Eagles will meet again in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Minneapolis.

  1. Bill Casey says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:01 am

    proof?…….didn’t think so

