NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Dow was down just over 30 points, the S&P lost 31, and the NASDAQ shed 64 points.

U.S. stocks took a major plunge for a second straight day, rattling some investors who’ve been coasting through an impressive bullish run.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but you know it’s one of those things. You just have to ride it out and hopefully it goes back up and we all recover,” one woman said.

The last year-and-a-half has seen a huge run up in stocks, partially due to the Trump corporate tax cuts designed to increase corporate profits long-term.

“We really haven’t had a 3 percent selloff in over a year-and-a-half. That’s unheard of,”

A new Charles Schwab report shows retail investors are losing confidence in the market.

Forty-one percent of investors feel bearish, a 10 percent increase from a year ago as investors worry about stock market correction.

Market analyst Ken Mahoney said there’s no need to panic.

“First of all take a deep breath. We’ve had these types of reactions the last couple of years, and sometimes we’ve had some of these one or two-day wonders so to speak, and we bounce right back, We can’t know for sure that’s going to happen this time around,” he said.

Experts say 25 to 35-year-olds should have a high risk tolerance and ride it out.

“Somebody who’s 25-years-old, not going to use the money for 30 or 40 years, there will be a lot more heavier blips than this. This is going to be a little rain storm compared to some of the hurricanes we’ll have over the next couple of years I’m sure,” Mahoney said.

Investors 55 and over need to be more conservative and check their asset allocation.

“For those that are close to retirement, yeah it’s a good time to reflect, see what percent they have in stocks, bonds, cash, and if they’re overly invested in stocks maybe it’s a good time to take a few chips off the table,” Mahoney said.

He said whatever you do, don’t get emotional and cash out.

“If you’re gonna be in the stock market, you’ve gotta be zen-like. Breath in, breath out, tomorrow is another day,” he said.

Politics and economics will likely influence investor movement on Wednesday. TheFederal Reserve began a two day policy meeting on Tuesday, and President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

The last time President Trump spoke from the House chamber in a similar address was in March 2017. The next day the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through 21,000.

