WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It has been 150 years since a confluence of events led to a super blood moon in North America, and it is happening again around sunrise Wednesday.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the full moon is just part of the unusual lunar phenomenon.
“The second full moon of the month, we call it blue moon. When it’s close, it looks bigger, so we call it a supermoon. And when it’s a lunar eclipse, it looks red, so it’s a blood moon,” said Jason Kendall, who teaches physics at William Paterson University.
Like the solar eclipse last summer, the phenomenon puts science in the spotlight.
“It’s a wonderful and fun thing to go and talk about, and gives us an opportunity to talk about how the moon goes around the earth,” Kendall said.
Unfortunately, the East Coast will not see much in terms of color with the super blood moon, since the sun will be coming up at the time.
The next super blood moon will be in 10 years.