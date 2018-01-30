CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Valentine's Day, Valentine’s Day Activities

By Crystal Hessong

Get out with your loved one this Valentine’s Day and spend some quality time together. You don’t have to opt for a traditional movie and dinner, either. Depending on your preferences as a couple, you have numerous options for a fun, exciting and unusual Valentine’s Day this year. Check out these couples activities for some fresh ideas that won’t cost a lot.

Visit an Art Museum

Take a look at love from an artistic perspective at a local art museum. These places tend to be quiet and contemplative, great if you really just want to spend time together in a quiet space. To get some fresh air with your art, find a local sculpture garden to walk through hand-in-hand while discussing the art pieces. Since many sculpture gardens are located in public parks, bring a picnic lunch for a relaxing, casual afternoon.

Recreate Your First Date

Couples who have been together for a while can renew the romance by recreating the first time they went out. Did you go to a movie and dinner? Meet up for a cup of coffee? Go all out. Even try to wear the same clothes and bring the same flowers as a gift. Laugh over the awkward conversations you likely had while you reflect on how you’ve grown as a couple.

Have a Spa Night

Enjoy spa night one of two ways. Visit a local spa and take advantage of a couples’ package for massages and facials, or create your own spa at home. Enjoy luxuriating in a hot tub with scented candles in the room, or get steamy in a shower. Buy some body oil and give each other massages. You’ll build bonds while relieving stress.

Bake (and Eat) Together

Nibbling on chocolate chips and getting cozy in the kitchen make baking an ideal Valentine’s Day activity. Even new couples can enjoy baking cookies together and following up their efforts with eating the fruits of their labor while watching Netflix. What could be better than warm chocolate chip cookies with your loved one while watching great (or cheesy) movies?

Enjoy Nature

Romantic dates don’t have to cost a fortune. This Valentine’s Day, spend the day outside. The fresh air and sunshine can lift your spirits, and exploring new sights can create memories you’ll have for the rest of your lives. Ride bikes. If you don’t own any, many cities have hourly bike rentals in major pedestrian areas. Take a walk through a nature preserve or park. If you don’t have a natural area nearby, just go for a walk in your neighborhood. At the end of the day, watch the sun set and stay outside to see the stars come out.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch