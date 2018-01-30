CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Magdalena Doris, snow, Weather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow could slow the morning commute for some across the Tri-State area, including on Long Island, which could see several inches of accumulation.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Long Island until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastern Long Island could see two to four inches of snow while New York City and the surrounding suburbs could see anywhere from a coating to an inch or two.

In New Jersey, an inch or two of snow is also possible. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect along the Jersey shore until noon.

Commuters are being urged to use caution, especially on untreated roads and sidewalks.

The snowy weather is also causing some schools around the Tri-State to have delayed openings Tuesday morning.

