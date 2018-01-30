NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow could slow the morning commute for some across the Tri-State area, including on Long Island, which could see several inches of accumulation.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Long Island until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Eastern Long Island could see two to four inches of snow while New York City and the surrounding suburbs could see anywhere from a coating to an inch or two.
In New Jersey, an inch or two of snow is also possible. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect along the Jersey shore until noon.
Commuters are being urged to use caution, especially on untreated roads and sidewalks.
The snowy weather is also causing some schools around the Tri-State to have delayed openings Tuesday morning.