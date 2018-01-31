Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sun mixes with clouds this afternoon, but our attention will be on the cold with feels like temps stuck in the 20s. There’s no rain or snow to talk about other than a snow shower well north and west, so enjoy the dry weather for now.
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with temps only falling off slightly to around 30°. And much of the area will remain quiet, but it’s possible we’ll see a snow shower from the city northward.
Our temps will climb into the 40s tomorrow, but do expect cloudier skies with an afternoon rain chance. The good news is it wouldn’t be much, and more likely late in the day and at night.
A steadier rain will likely fill in tomorrow night before a brief changeover to snow early Friday morning. And it’s all downhill after that as cold, punishing winds drive our feels like temps into the teens and single digits for the remainder of the day!