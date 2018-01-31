Good morning everyone!
Today is quite cold to start around here! Winter is back. The snow we had yesterday moved east, and clear skies have settled overhead with a biting northwest wind driving temps down.
Winds will be breezy to start, however they won’t be too crazy. They’ll calm down from near 20 mph to single digit gusts by afternoon.
Temps will be ranging from the teens to the low 20s to start off today and we should get up into the mid-30s in New York City.
Today’s high: 35°
Overnight, clouds fill in and we remain on the mild side as a warm front approaches from the west bringing us rain by Thursday afternoon and a mixed bag of precip by Friday morning.
Stay tuned for the latest on our next system.
– G