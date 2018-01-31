CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A report paid for by the Hotel Trades Council, a union of hotel workers, is highly critical of Airbnb operating in New York City.

Reseachers at McGill University in Montreal found that the vacation rental company is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in the city due to so-called “ghost units” not made available to local New Yorkers.

The report says in the past 3 years, from 7,000 to 13,5000 housing units have been removed from circulation and median rent in the city increased by $380 a year.

Other highlights from the study noted:

* Two-thirds of revenue came from likely illegal listings.

* About 4,700 private room listings comprise many rooms in a single apartment.

* Nearly 75 percent of the population in neighborhoods at highest risk of Airbnb-induced gentrification across New York are non-white.

Airbnb dismissed the study as flawed and said Airbnb is used by everyday New Yorkers to temporarily rent space to make extra money.

Previously, Airbnb hosts in New York City claimed the city was colluding with opposition groups to spy on their properties using “undercover renters” using the service.

“Home-sharing is perfectly legal in NYC when hosts follow the laws,” said New York City’s Office of Special Enforcement. “(Our department) is focused on taking action against owners that take housing off the market, create dangerous conditions or adversely affect the livability of a neighborhood or building.

“The City has repeatedly asked Airbnb, to share data to help us enforce the law which they have refused to do,” the office said in a statement.

New York State has some of the nation’s toughest restrictions on Airbnb. Last October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a measure authorizing fines of up to $1,000 for many short-term rentals. The measure applies to rentals of less than 30 days when the owner or tenant is not present.

