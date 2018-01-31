Are you ready for Super Bowl Sunday? Skip the lines and the crowds this year by hosting your own viewing party. Whether your football fans like traditional wings and pizza or old-fashioned BBQ, here are five NYC restaurants that are ready to cater your soiree.

Virgil’s Real BBQ

152 W. 44th St.

New York, NY

212-921-9494

www.virgilsbbq.com

It doesn’t get much better than some good old-fashioned BBQ on Super Bowl Sunday. Let Virgil’s cater your football viewing party so you don’t have to sit by the grill all day. Their platter deals will serve at least 15 people and are filled with fan favorites like ribs, wings, and brisket. Their Smokin’ Touchdown Platter ($15/person) includes your choice of three sandwiches served with potato salad and coleslaw while the Southern Halftime Platter ($299.95) caters to the meat lover – four small trays of trash ribs, four whole fried chickens, five pounds of pulled pork, five portions of biscuits, six quarts of a side choice, slider buns, and Virgil’s BBQ Sauce. The Pit Master Field Goal ($325.95) is another great option for larger parties because it’s filled with classic dishes – four large trays of wings, four racks of ribs, four pounds of pulled pork, cornbread, six quarts of a side choice, slider buns, and Virgil’s BBQ Sauce. Please order 24 hours ahead. Available for pickup or delivery.

&pizza

720 Broadway

New York, NY 10003

212-777-2042

andpizza.com

Everyone knows that one of the staples of a good Super Bowl viewing party is pizza and Buffalo wings. Well, the fine folks over at &pizza have created a limited-edition pie that’s sure to please your guests. The Dirty Bird ($10.10) starts with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, jalapenos, chicken, and 8 Myles-inspired Buffalo sauce drizzled before taking a pass through the oven. The baked pie is topped with an extra Buffalo drizzle, ranch drizzle, banana peppers, shredded romaine, blue cheese crumbles, red pepper flakes, and salt + pepper. Feel free to swap out sauces or add extra toppings if you want to switch it up (hello hot honey) for no extra cost. Hurry up because this oblong favorite is only available until February 4. Skip the line and preorder this party pleasing pizza here.

Empellon

510 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10022

212-858–9365

www.empellon.com

Let Empellon cater your Super Bowl fiesta this year. Root for your team while nibbling on guacamole, shishito peppers, queso, skirt steak tacos, and red chile pork tacos. This deal feeds up to 10 people and includes a sweet treat – canela cookies! This festive Super Bowl package costs $235, which comes out to a little more than $20 per person. Please email your order at catering@empellon.com or go online here.

The Meatball Shop

798 9th Ave.

New York, NY

212-230-5860

www.themeatballshop.com

The Meatball Shop has got your covered for Super Bowl Sunday. Create a Bucket of Balls (25 balls) that everyone will enjoy – choose from classic beef, spicy pork, chicken, or veggie topped with a sauce of your choice (think classic tomato, spicy meat, mushroom gravy, parmesan cream, or pesto) for $50. They can even whip up a party tray of Buffalo Balls, a Bucket of Balls, and two sides that will be priced out depending on your guest count. Now that sounds like a touchdown deal to us!

Parm

248 Mulberry St.

New York, NY 10012

212-993-7189

www.parmnyc.com

Get your comfort food fix this Super Bowl Sunday with sandwiches and wings from Parm, everyone’s favorite fast-casual Italian spot. The Touchdown Package is great for a large group (serves up to 25 people) because it comes with a large sandwich platter, 60 Buffalo wings, Caesar and Sunday salads, as well as a meat and cheese platter. Hosting a smaller party? Their Kick Off Package is perfect for you. This small (variety) sandwich platter serves six and is stacked with chicken caprese, Italian combo, house turkey, and tomato & mozz for $140. Add on a dozen of their decadent fudge brownies for and extra $25 or a veggie platter for an additional $60 and call it a day. Order straight from their website or get it delivered via Caviar. Orders must be placed by Friday, February 2.

Twisted Tea Original

http://www.twistedtea.com

Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect day to add Twisted Tea to your menu. This hard iced tea is a refreshing alternative to beer because it comes in a ton of flavors like raspberry, tropical, and mango. Twisted Tea is also looking to spruce up their back label and they’re counting on you to make it happen. All you have to do is submit a selfie – the more creative the better – for the chance to be featured on their bottle! Need some inspiration? Check out other photo submissions here. So grab a six-pack at your local market for the big game and get ready to share your Super Bowl experience!

