Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Wednesday kept rolling along and so did the guests as Boomer and Gio were graced by the presence of two former NFL head coaches, Mike Sherman and Tony Dungy.
Sherman made his way to Radio Row in Minneapolis, site of Super Bowl LII, and started things off by discussing his head coaching experience with the Green Bay Packers. The guys asked him what it was like to coach Brett Favre as well as to relive some of his most memorable moments on the sideline.
Later, Sherman spoke highly of Bill Belichick and offered his opinion on certain technology that could be useful in the NFL.
Dungy then sat down and explained why he is so invested in mentoring players. He also shed some light on a controversial interview he did with Mike Tomlin during the season.
Later, the former Super Bowl champion head coach talked about the challenges a coach is faced with when going up against Belichick and what the Giants should do with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.
To hear Dungy’s interview, please click on the audio player above.