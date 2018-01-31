Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
With Jerry Recco away for the day, Chris Lopresti sat in as update anchor, doing the honors from the WFAN studios.
“C-Lo” recapped the trade that sent quarterback Alex Smith from Kansas City to Washington and, presumably, set the stage for the Jets to be serious players in free agency for likely soon-to-be ex-Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Lopresti also offered up some funny quotes from the usual stoic Bill Belichick, who surprised many during his Super Bowl LII media availability on Tuesday.
Later, C-Lo got into the local sports scene from Tuesday night. The Knicks completed a season sweep of the Nets, while the Islanders and Devils returned from the All-Star break, but to much different results.
