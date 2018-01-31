Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Kareem Hunt stopped by Boomer & Gio’s spot on Radio Row in the Mall of America on Wednesday to offer his thoughts on what his Kansas City Chiefs will look like in 2018.
The star running back, who took the NFL by storm this season as a rookie, offered his opinion on Tuesday’s surprising trade that sent his former quarterback, Alex Smith, to the Washington Redskins. Hunt then talked about KC’s likely heir apparent under center, Patrick Mahomes, his relationship with head coach Andy Reid, and how he’s dealing with the Chiefs’ early playoff exit.
Have a listen above.