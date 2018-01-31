Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
The polarizing Terrell Owens always says something interesting.
That was the case again on Wednesday, as the former star wide receiver joined Boomer & Gio on Radio Row in Minneapolis, site of Super Bowl LII, to discuss the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and why TO still hasn’t been inducted.
Owens was not shy about sharing his feelings about Canton and if he’ll ever get in and he didn’t mince words about his relationship with Donovan McNabb, his Super Bowl appearance, and more.
