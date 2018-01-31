Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Boomer and Gregg were thrilled to get a visit from one of the best linebackers in the NFL on Wednesday morning.
Luke Kuechly stopped by the guys’ position on Radio Row in Minneapolis and offered a glimpse inside the Carolina Panthers’ locker room. He spoke candidly about what he and his teammates think of some of the outfits worn by quarterback Cam Newton.
The topic got serious later as Kuechly discussed the concussion issue in the NFL, including one injury that caught the eyes of the national media.
He then offered Giants fans a profile of Dave Gettleman, who was the general manager in Carolina before taking the top executive job with Big Blue.
